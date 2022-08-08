Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $33.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Terex by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

