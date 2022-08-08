Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

