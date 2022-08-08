Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 57,021 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.