Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

WMB opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

