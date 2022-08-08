Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $290.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

