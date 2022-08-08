Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JVAL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

