Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,879,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 464,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 165,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 913,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 101,418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

