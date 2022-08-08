Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $67,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

