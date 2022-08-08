Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,378,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.