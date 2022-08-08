Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,418,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 326,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 127,248 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $50.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

