MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.