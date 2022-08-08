MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 366.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,418,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

