MV Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.