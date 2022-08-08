MV Capital Management Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

