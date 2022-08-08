MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

