MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

