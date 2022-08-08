MXC (MXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $178.77 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $178.77 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00542769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.01861945 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00281272 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

