Nafter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,640.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Nafter has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Nafter has a market capitalization of $769,477.22 and approximately $6,640.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 191.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Buying and Selling Nafter
