Namecoin Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $15,902.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00607469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00263256 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014945 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

