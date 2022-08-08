NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $28.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $62.56.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

