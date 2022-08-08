National Bankshares Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH traded up C$0.53 on Monday, hitting C$100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,032. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.19. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$87.06 and a 52-week high of C$137.75.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

