National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 612,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

