Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $521.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 58.36% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

