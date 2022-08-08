Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 787,321 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Neogen by 19.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Neogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Neogen by 35.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

