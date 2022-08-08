NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.82. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.