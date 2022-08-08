NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.82. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $151,282 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.