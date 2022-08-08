Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.90 and a beta of 0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

