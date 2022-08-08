Neutrino USD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $704.80 million and $3.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 712,831,053 coins and its circulating supply is 712,830,449 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.