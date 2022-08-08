New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

