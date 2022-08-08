New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Comparison

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48% Kimco Realty 42.54% 6.93% 3.80%

Volatility and Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $24.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.77 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -1.40 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.91 $844.06 million $1.20 18.23

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

