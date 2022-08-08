Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.76 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $5,353,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

