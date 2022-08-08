Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,453,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,415,000 after purchasing an additional 416,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Newmont by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Newmont by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.61. 244,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.