Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $3.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 237.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.