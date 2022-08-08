NFTX (NFTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,024.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. NFTX has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $100,024.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $38.54 or 0.00165338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

