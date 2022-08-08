Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 13,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,039. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

