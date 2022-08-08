Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 140,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.11% of Fluence Energy worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $24,367,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $14,670,000.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

