Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,172. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

