Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $541.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,988. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.52. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

