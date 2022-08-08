Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $26.44 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,501,000 after acquiring an additional 631,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. 265,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

