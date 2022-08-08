Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. 12,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

