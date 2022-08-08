Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.58. 109,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

