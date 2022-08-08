Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 1,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

CP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. 83,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

