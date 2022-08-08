Nimiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $392,087.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $392,087.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.86 or 0.07447211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00159660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00263652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00693279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00607469 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005690 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,215,554,058 coins and its circulating supply is 9,648,554,058 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

