Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 613 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.95. 35,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,658. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

