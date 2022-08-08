Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 265,000 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $109,326,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,285,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,932,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. 120,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,930. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

