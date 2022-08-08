Ninepoint Partners LP Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,099. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

