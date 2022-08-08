Ninepoint Partners LP Has $854,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,257. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.