Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 4,353 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMO traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $99.86. 14,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,657. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

