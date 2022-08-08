Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

