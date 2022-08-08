Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 2,253 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,980. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.