Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $251,086.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.